Rivers Confirms Ben Simmons Has Been Around Sixers for Shootarounds

The last time Ben Simmons showed up to a full Sixers practice, he was told to go home by the head coach Doc Rivers. As Simmons was unwilling to participate in drills and refused to do what everybody else was doing, Rivers saw the 25-year-old guard as a distraction and told him to take a walk.

Simmons obliged and earned himself a one-game suspension. At that point, Simmons was automatically ruled out of the home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. The following day, the 76ers didn't practice, but Simmons had a private workout scheduled. Unfortunately, he missed out on the workout.

The following day, the Sixers were back in Camden gearing up for a Friday morning shootaround hours before taking on the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons, for the first time this season, decided to address his teammates and coaches beforehand.

That's when the three-time All-Star mentioned he wasn't mentally ready to return to the court and play. Although the situation hasn't been positive leading up to that point, Sixers players and coaches mentioned that things are moving in the right direction after Simmons spoke to his teammates last Friday.

And since then, it seems everything has been smooth sailing. Although Simmons hasn't been on the court yet this season as he continues to sit out due to personal reasons, Doc Rivers confirms he's been a steady participant in Sixers shootarounds. In addition, he mentions that Simmons is in good spirits right now.

"He's good," Rivers said on Thursday night. "He's been working out. [On Thursday] he was at shootaround and did a lot of shooting and a lot of stuff with Spencer. So, yeah. I don't know [how many days he's been back and working out]. I haven't been back there. But he's been coming in every day that I know of, but I can't guarantee -- I know the last three he's been there."

With the regular season underway, the Sixers haven't had too many practices. Therefore, their shootaround sessions are treated like less-intense practices. It seems Simmons typically reunites with the team for those sessions and also participates in private workouts to stay in shape as he works on getting his mind right, which is a great sign for the Sixers, who want the All-Star back at some point.

