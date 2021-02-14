Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons Discuss Sixers' Defensive Struggles vs. Suns

Heading into Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers knew it wouldn't be a walk in the park. As the Suns have offensive star power from notable players such as Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and more, the Sixers knew they had to be on their A-game defensively if they wanted to come out on top.

Typically, defense is where the Sixers thrive, but that wasn't the case on Saturday afternoon. At no point during the matchup did Phoenix struggle to pack on points from the field. In the first quarter, they knocked down 50-percent of their field goal attempts.

In the second quarter, Phoenix upped the ante and averaged 57-percent from the field. In the third, they hit on 70-percent of their shots and then closed out the evening by drilling 68-percent of their shots. Philly's offense was OK on Saturday, but their defense was unacceptable in the eyes of Doc Rivers and Ben Simmons.

"We have to score more, but a team just shot 61-percent against us," Rivers ranted. "So, honestly, offense is the last thing I'm thinking about right now. An average team shouldn't shoot 61-percent. You know, this is a good team. They shouldn't be close. We gotta be better defensively first, and then we'll fix the ball movement."

Ben Simmons, who was responsible for guarding Phoenix's top scorer Devin Booker for a lot of the matchup, explained what went wrong for the Sixers on the court on Saturday afternoon.

"I think overall, we didn't get back in transition," Simmons explained. "That's where it started. I mean, they shot 61-percent from the field, which is too high. We had a run and got the lead, and then we let it go. We didn't execute on offense late in the game, and there was a few calls that didn't go our way, but we can't rely on calls."

While Simmons does believe the Sixers were on the right track early in the game, Devin Booker's star power prevailed in the second half. "We didn't have any patience towards the second half," Simmons continued.

"We didn't get too many deflections; we didn't get too many stops. It's hard to get that pace when guys are hitting shots. You gotta take the ball out, so you just can't get the rebounds and get out, which was all a part of it."

A combined 54-point effort between Devin Booker and Chris Paul allowed Phoenix to take care of the Sixers by defeating them 120-111, issuing their second-straight loss on the road. While the last two games haven't been promising for the 76ers, the team is already looking forward to moving on and taking on the Utah Jazz on Monday.

