Rivers, Simmons, Harris Speak on Sixers' Glaring Weak Point

One area the Sixers have hung their hat on all season is defense. With players like Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers arguably have the best defensive personnel in the entire league.

This group of more than capable defenders has led the Sixers to second in the NBA in defensive rating at 106.6. Even though defense might be looked at as their best quality, a small part of their defense has been a glaring weakness.

While the Sixers are an elite defense in the half-court, they struggle defending in transition. Doc Rivers has spoken about it all season, and it continues to haunt the team. They currently sit at second from the bottom in the NBA in opponents' fastbreak points per game at 15.3.

Their troubles defending in transition would be apparent in their win over the Brooklyn Nets, as they would allow 18 fastbreak points. After the game, Sixers' players and coaches would give their opinion on the team's major area for improvement.

Doc Rivers would be the first to speak on the matter. Saying that he felt transition defense was the only bad part of their game in the win on Wednesday.

"I just thought transition defense-wise, we were not very good, and that's an area of concern," said Rivers.

Ben Simmons would speak to the media later and agree with his coach's comments. Saying it is an area the team needs to focus on improving.

"I'm not sure how many points they had in transition, but they had way too many. That's on us, realizing you got to get much better at that. I think we're like 29th right now in the league in transition defense. That's a big part of the game, especially with teams who have guys who run. We got to step that up," he said.

Later on, Tobias Harris would be asked to weigh in on this same matter. He would say it's something the team is not satisfied with and is something the team needs to be locked in with on a nightly basis.

Harris would then give his insights on how the team can improve this part of their defense.

"Our communication has to be a whole lot better, matching up knowing who we got, and just effort of us getting back on defense. Make an emphasis when the shot goes up, sprinting back. Just that emphasis can really help us out in that area," said Harris.

While transition play does take a dip in the playoffs, this is still an area the Sixers need to address. If they can soften the blow of how much teams score on them in the open floor, their defense would be borderline unstoppable.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.