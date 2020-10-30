SI.com
Doc Rivers Adds Clippers' G League Coach Brian Adams to Sixers Staff

Justin Grasso

On Friday, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers brings another Los Angeles Clippers member to add to his Sixers staff. Sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Friday that Brian Adams, the head coach of Clippers' G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers, will come to Philly to assist Doc Rivers.

Adams spent the last two seasons as a head coach in the G League and is no stranger to Rivers as he worked as an associate coach while Rivers led the Clippers and the Boston Celtics. Now, Adams will have the opportunity to join Rivers' NBA staff in Philadelphia.

While coaching the Agua Caliente Clippers, Adams' team achieved a record of 22-22, ranking 15th in the G League division this past season. The Caliente Clippers averaged 109.8 points-per-game, which placed 23rd in the league. Meanwhile, on defense, they only allowed 110.5 points-per-game, which ranked seventh. 

This week, Rivers has added several of his Clippers associates to the Sixers' staff. On Wednesday, sources confirmed Rivers plans to hire Pete Dominguez, who served as the Clippers' head video coordinator, as an assistant coach for the 2020-2021 season.

Also, former NBA veteran Sam Cassell will follow Rivers to Philly after he was considered for several head coaching jobs but failed to garner any offers this offseason. In addition to hiring former Clippers coaches, Rivers has also added longtime Indiana Pacers assistant Dan Burke and former Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger to the staff so far this offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

