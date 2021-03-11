Doc Rivers Will Coach Sixers vs. Bulls on Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers had a strange first practice back on Wednesday night. As the team traveled to Chicago that morning, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers noticed he was feeling under the weather. Considering the circumstances and times that we're in, Rivers expectedly opted out of being a part of the group on Wednesday.

Fortunately, Rivers isn't dealing with any sickness related to COVID-19. Still, he wasn't feeling up for any physical activities on Wednesday night. So, when the Sixers gathered for a two-hour practice in Chicago that night, Rivers remained in his hotel room.

76ers assistant coach Dave Joerger took over for Rivers. Joerger, who has head coaching experience, admitted the practice session was a bit odd. Not only was Rivers out of the mix, but so were the team's top two stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

As we know, Embiid and Simmons were both exposed to COVID-19 just days before the 2021 NBA All-Star game. Now, they're both in quarantine and automatically ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

The Sixers were fully prepared to roll with Joerger as the head coach for the night if Rivers wasn't feeling well enough to do his job, but that won't be the case. According to a Sixers' spokesperson, Rivers is feeling healthy again and will coach his team on Thursday night against the Bulls.

The Sixers and the Bulls will tip-off at 8 PM EST.

