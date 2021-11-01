Rivers Confirms Embiid's Absence vs. Blazers Not Injury-Related

Going into Monday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report looked noticeably different on Sunday night. For the first time since the second matchup of the season, Sixers center Joel Embiid was not listed as questionable due to knee soreness.

Embiid entered the 2021-2022 season free of injury. However, during the first few minutes of the season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid bumped his knee on another player's knee, which caused significant soreness.

For the next five games, Embiid was listed as questionable leading up to the day of the matchup. In four of those games, he was a game-time decision. Saturday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks was the first time Embiid was cleared for action following a morning shootaround session.

Although it seemed Embiid was on pace to play against Portland since he was left off of initial injury reports, the Sixers decided to offer the All-Star center some rest on Monday night. Therefore, Embiid will sit out against the Blazers.

Just a couple of hours before tip-off, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers discussed the situation and confirmed that Embiid's absence on Monday has nothing to do with his latest setback. Instead, it's a planned rest day for the big man.

"It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned," said Rivers during his pregame press conference. "This was the day that we had planned. That's as much as I know. We kind of went over the schedule. We go over it monthly, and we planned it out. It doesn't always go as planned, obviously. But so far, so good."

With Embiid set to miss Monday's game, Rivers confirmed that the veteran center Andre Drummond would start in place of the four-time All-Star. After discussing Embiid, Rivers made it clear that he didn't have any specific expectations for his replacement.

"[I want him] just being Andre," Rivers said on Monday. "He doesn't need to be anything more than that. He just needs to play his role. I don't need him to do anything different, you know? Just be solid."

The Sixers and the Blazers are set to tip-off at 7 PM EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.