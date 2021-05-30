Rivers Keeping Consistent Message to Sixers Following Game 3

The Sixers have had a picture-perfect start to their postseason run. After picking up their second-straight blowout win on Saturday, they have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. A win on Monday will give them a sweep in the first round and some extra rest while they await their next opponent.

It has been a complete turn of events in the postseason compared to last season. The Sixers have erased their postseason woes from the bubble with their performance in round one.

Even though the Sixers have been dominant to start the postseason, Doc Rivers has kept the team level. During his postgame availability on Saturday night, he reminded everyone this is just the beginning for this team.

"I didn't say much. I just said, great job, and we've done nothing. I said that after every game. We've done nothing. We just got to keep marching and keep doing what we're doing," said Rivers.

The "job is not done" mentality is something Rivers instilled in this team months ago. Even when the team clinched the number one seed for the first time in over two decades, Rivers didn't let them get too high. While these have been good accomplishments, there is still much more work to be done.

This message may seem harsh, but it's the correct one. Players and coaches have said all season they think this team is capable of winning a championship. Title teams shouldn't be celebrating first-round sweeps against an eighth seed.

There is a new level of maturity around the Sixers this season, partly for the professionalism a Hall of Fame coach like Rivers commands. He has done an incredible job keeping this team laser-focused on the real task at hand.

Finishing the first round with a sweep would be a feel-good moment for the Sixers, but they came to the postseason looking for much more. Rivers continues to remain consistent and remind this team that the work is just starting for them.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.