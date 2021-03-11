Rivers Could Miss Sixers' First Game Back From All-Star Break vs. Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to action on Thursday night to begin the second half of the 2020-2021 NBA season. Despite having a week-long All-Star break, the Sixers will, unfortunately, return to the court shorthanded.

Last weekend, Sixers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid traveled to Atlanta to participate in the NBA All-Star game. On Saturday night, the two found out that their barber back home in Philly returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

The NBA waited on concrete results before deciding on Simmons and Embiid's status for Sunday's game. On Sunday morning, it was confirmed the mutual acquaintance of Embiid and Simmons indeed tested positive.

As expected, Embiid and Simmons did not participate in the All-Star game and instead flew home on Sunday to quarantine in Philly. Due to the NBA's health and safety protocol, both players will have to quarantine for seven days, which means neither Embiid nor Simmons will be eligible to participate in Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Missing two All-Stars is surely a bummer for the Sixers, but now the situation could be worse. In addition to Embiid and Simmons, the Sixers could be without their head coach, Doc Rivers, on Thursday against Chicago.

As the team returned to practice on Wednesday night in preparation for Thursday's game, the 76ers reported that Rivers was not present. Per a team spokesperson, the head coach is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness.

While Rivers is in Chicago, he's not physically with the team. His absence isn't guaranteed for Thursday's game, but Rivers could miss the matchup. If that's the case, assistant coach Dave Joerger will take on head coach duties for the night.

