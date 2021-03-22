NewsSI.COM
Search
Doc Rivers Claims Danny Green Saved the Sixers vs. Knicks on Sunday

Doc Rivers Claims Danny Green Saved the Sixers vs. Knicks on Sunday

Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks went head to head for the third time this season on Sunday night. Back in December, when these two teams met, the Sixers dominated New York with ease. Although Philly won the last two matchups as well, those victories certainly didn't come as easy.

When the Knicks paid a visit to the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center early last week, the game came down to the wire. 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris willed his team to a gritty 99-96 win. 

During Sunday's game, the matchup couldn't be settled in four quarters. Instead, the Sixers and the Knicks needed an extra five-minute period to settle their third meeting -- and Harris couldn't play hero ball this time.

Philly's other veteran forward, Danny Green, stepped up to the plate offensively in crunch time after a quiet three quarters. Then in the fourth quarter, Green posted five points before draining two out of his three three-point attempts in overtime. 

It wasn't easy, but the Sixers managed to pick up a 101-100 win over the Knicks. Following the win in New York, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers credited Green for essentially saving the Sixers on Sunday night as they struggled throughout the entire game. 

"Danny saved the game for us," Rivers explained. "He was the only one, in my opinion, that kept his composure. You know, we just made mistakes. The game shouldn't have gone into overtime. You could feel our energy, and it wasn't a good energy. Guys were down, they were mad -- they thought they had blown the game."

According to Rivers, Green made sure to kept telling his teammates that they weren't down and out. Instead, he kept instilling a winner's mentality. Once Green started hitting his shots and keeping Philly in the game, his confidence was contagious, and the Sixers managed to come out on top. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

USATSI_15772549_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Claims Danny Green Saved the Sixers vs. Knicks on Sunday

USATSI_15741275_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday Night

USATSI_15642967_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons is Available to Return vs. Knicks on Sunday

USATSI_15708466_168388689_lowres
News

Paul Reed Thought NBA G League Bubble Had Major Benefits to His Game

USATSI_15708872_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Believes Sixers' Chemistry is Only Getting Better

USATSI_15767927_168388689_lowres
News

Harris Takes it Personal When Sixers are Doubted Without Embiid, Simmons

USATSI_13720326_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

USATSI_15694884_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Kings on Saturday