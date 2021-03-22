Rivers Claims Danny Green Saved the Sixers vs. Knicks on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks went head to head for the third time this season on Sunday night. Back in December, when these two teams met, the Sixers dominated New York with ease. Although Philly won the last two matchups as well, those victories certainly didn't come as easy.

When the Knicks paid a visit to the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center early last week, the game came down to the wire. 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris willed his team to a gritty 99-96 win.

During Sunday's game, the matchup couldn't be settled in four quarters. Instead, the Sixers and the Knicks needed an extra five-minute period to settle their third meeting -- and Harris couldn't play hero ball this time.

Philly's other veteran forward, Danny Green, stepped up to the plate offensively in crunch time after a quiet three quarters. Then in the fourth quarter, Green posted five points before draining two out of his three three-point attempts in overtime.

It wasn't easy, but the Sixers managed to pick up a 101-100 win over the Knicks. Following the win in New York, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers credited Green for essentially saving the Sixers on Sunday night as they struggled throughout the entire game.

"Danny saved the game for us," Rivers explained. "He was the only one, in my opinion, that kept his composure. You know, we just made mistakes. The game shouldn't have gone into overtime. You could feel our energy, and it wasn't a good energy. Guys were down, they were mad -- they thought they had blown the game."

According to Rivers, Green made sure to kept telling his teammates that they weren't down and out. Instead, he kept instilling a winner's mentality. Once Green started hitting his shots and keeping Philly in the game, his confidence was contagious, and the Sixers managed to come out on top.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.