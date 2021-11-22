Doc Rivers Considers Danny Green a Temporary Member of His Staff

Whether Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green has a future in coaching or not is currently unclear. The 34-year-old might be entering the final few years of his playing career, but he's still got gas left in the tank.

The Sixers proved they believed in Green's ability to continue producing on the court this past Summer as they retained the veteran via free agency with a short-term, multi-year contract after trading for him two offseasons ago.

However, his second season in Philadelphia hasn't gone according to plan as a hamstring injury has kept him sidelined on multiple occasions.

After Green exited the November 1 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with hamstring tightness, his injury lingered over the next three games and kept him off the court. While he returned for a four-game stretch, he found himself battling tightness once again against the Pacers and was removed from the game early.

Since then, Green hasn't seen the floor. He's missed the last three games as the Sixers continued their six-game road stretch. And when Philly faces the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, Green will remain off the court once again.

Although he hasn't been playing, Green remained on the road with the Sixers. While he's not able to produce on the court right now, Green still brings a ton of value to the Sixers as the team's head coach Doc Rivers considers the veteran forward a temporary member of his coaching staff as he remains around the bench.

"High character veterans are good to have," Rivers explained over the weekend. "I don't want to say hard to come by because there's a lot of them, but when you have one, especially like Danny, that's, I mean, all he's done is won. Wherever he goes in college and the pros, man. He just has witnessed winning a lot. He has witnessed great players, and he's seen a lot of stuff. So, having a guy like that on your. . . I always say my staff because that's how I feel. We call him coach Green. It's invaluable."

Ever since joining the Sixers, Green has effortlessly established himself as one of the well-respected veteran leaders as he carries natural leadership with him to every organization he plays for. His absence on the court is certainly unfortunate for the 76ers, but Green continues to prove just how important he is to the team as he continues leading from the Sixers' bench during his healing process.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.