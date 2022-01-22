Frustrated Rivers Defends His Coaching After Sixers Loss to Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers, like many NBA teams, have found themselves taking on some very tough losses this year. Whether they were close all the way down to the wire and couldn't finish on top, or up by a lot and allowed the other team to come back and take over in the end, the Sixers have been through their fair share of tough losses.

Friday night's defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers definitely ranks up there with the worst of them for the 76ers.

Going into halftime, the Sixers led the Clippers by 14 points. The Sixers gained a 24-point lead over the Clippers in the second half just to see it all go away late in the fourth quarter. And once the Clippers turned the tables and took the lead, the Sixers struggled to get back out in front.

The game went down to the wire, and the Sixers had a chance to put it away once and for all with a victory. But a Tyrese Maxey floater in the final second was just short. Therefore, the Sixers dropped a significant lead and loss to the Clippers 102-101.

Doc Rivers Defends His Coaching

Rivers was bound to get asked about what he thought he could've done differently in the second half to avoid a collapse.

When asked how much he thought the loss could've been blamed on coaching itself, the longtime head coach got defensive.

"I don't know.... Would you ask Pop that question?" Rivers said, regarding San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. "No, you wouldn't. So don't ask me that question.... I've earned that."

Clearly frustrated with the result of the game and the criticism that followed, Rivers didn't elaborate any further after shooting the question down.

Rivers has been around the NBA long enough to know not to dwell on a loss like that for too long, though, especially during the regular season in January.

While Philadelphia's most recent collapse is a bad look for everybody involved, the Sixers still have plenty of time to learn from their mistakes and work on getting better.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.