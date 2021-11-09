Doc Rivers Describes What Went Wrong for Sixers vs. Knicks

Despite being short-handed, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a nearly perfect two-week stretch before playing Monday night's game against the New York Knicks. After winning six-straight games, wrapping up a perfect 4-0 week last week, the 76ers kicked off the start of a back-to-back on Monday by falling short to the Knicks.

Monday's game was never going to be an easy one considering the circumstances. As the 76ers had Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe in the NBA health and safety protocol, they also planned to rest the star center Joel Embiid.

As it turned out, Embiid became the fourth member of the Sixers to test positive for COVID-19, leaving him guaranteed to be ruled out on Monday night. Although the Sixers got a starter back in the mix as Danny Green returned to the lineup after missing the last three games, the veteran's presence wasn't enough to make a difference.

All game long, the Knicks had control of the matchup on Monday. After outscoring the Sixers by seven points in the opening quarter, it seemed New York was ready to bury the Sixers early as they held a lead as big as 19 points in the first half and led by 14 points going into halftime.

But Philly wasn't ready to accept defeat. With a big third quarter, the Sixers outscored the Knicks 25-14, bringing the game within one possession. While the Sixers put up a respectable effort while undermanned, they just couldn't pull out in front whenever they got close to completing the comeback.

"I actually thought we ran out of gas several times," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers after the game. "It was funny, in the first half, I thought we got unbelievably open shots. You could just see the heavy legs. What is this, our fifth game in eight nights? Tomorrow will be our sixth game in nine nights. Short-handed, so it is what it is."

Playing without key players in the lineup is nothing new for the Sixers this season. While it's certainly not ideal to consistently miss key rotational players, the 76ers have learned how to play team-ball, and on Monday, six of the eight players who took the floor scored in double digits, which was a promising sign for Rivers.

"I love the effort," Rivers continued. "I thought fatigue was an absolute factor tonight for us. We got the lead. I thought that was a big stretch. We went small, we're making a run, and then Danny [Green] had to come out. And that made us go too small. So, there were little things in the game where I thought that I liked. And honestly, I thought we had a lot of good shots that just didn't go in. Part of that is fatigue."

Win streaks don't last forever in the NBA, and it seemed the Sixers were due for a tough loss sooner than later. Now, they got it as they fell short to the Knicks 103-96 on Monday. With that loss, the Sixers move to 8-3 and have a quick turnaround matchup as they are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.