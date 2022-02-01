Doc Rivers Discusses Decision to Rest Joel Embiid vs. Grizzlies

Early on last week, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid admitted he was starting to get tired. As the big man hadn't missed a game in over a month, his constant dominance on the court was beginning to take its toll on his body.

"I'm sure we're gonna rest him at some point when he needs it and when he wants it," Rivers said last Thursday as the Sixers prepared to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at home. "I think this has been a great teacher for him and for us. It's a form of leadership, but we still have to be smart in this as well."

Embiid went on to play 35 minutes against the Lakers last Thursday. Many assumed he could sit out on Saturday as the Sixers faced the Sacramento Kings, but the big man was cleared for action and checked in for another 35-minute shift in the win over Sacramento.

When the Sixers released their injury report on Sunday night ahead of the Monday night battle against the Memphis Grizzlies, Embiid wasn't on it. That signaled there was a good shot Embiid could play in his 22nd straight game. However, following their Monday morning shootaround, the Sixers confirmed that Embiid was getting a rest day and would miss his first matchup since December 13.

"I really don't get that much involved in it," said Rivers before Monday's matchup. "They (sports science department) come and present their calendar, and they thought this was the right day with the amount of rest we can get him, and so that's why we did it."

With Embiid out, the Sixers started his backup, Andre Drummond. While Drummond wasn't expected to put on an MVP-worthy performance, he did an excellent job filling in for the five-time All-Star as he scored 16 points while coming down with 23 rebounds. In addition, Drummond produced five assists, three blocks, and two steals.

The Sixers will return to the court once again on Wednesday to host the Washington Wizards. Although the team hasn't decided on Embiid's playing status just yet, there's a good chance Embiid will be back in the lineup as he hasn't missed consecutive games since his battle with COVID-19 earlier this year.

