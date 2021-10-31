Doc Rivers Discusses Harris' Recipe for Success vs. Hawks

Less is more sometimes for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. Doc Rivers preached a similar message last season when he joined the Sixers' organization after spending seven seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to joining the 76ers during the 2018-2019 season, Harris played under Rivers with the Clippers. Before he was dealt to the Sixers, Harris was putting up career-highs under Rivers' management. When he started playing for Brett Brown, things slightly changed for Harris.

When Rivers reunited with the veteran guard in Philadelphia two seasons later, many believed the head coach was something like a Tobias Harris whisperer. As he was frequently asked about his success coaching Harris, Rivers made his plans for the veteran forward public knowledge. He wanted Harris to do less dribbling and more catching and shooting without hesitation.

In Rivers' eyes, when Harris doesn't overthink and makes quicker decisions on the offensive end -- good things tend to happen. The veteran forward has been off to quite a solid start for the Sixers this year, and his performance against the Atlanta Hawks might've been his best outing yet.

Leading all Sixers players in minutes, Harris checked in for a 31-minute shift on Saturday night. The veteran was highly efficient from the field as he knocked down nine of his 13 field goal attempts for 22 points. In addition to his scoring, Harris secured a double-double by coming down with 11 rebounds. What helped Harris get going on Saturday? Doc Rivers highlighted it after the game.

"It was quick decisions today," said the head coach. "It wasn't the stop-dance. It was catch, go, quick decision downhill basketball. When he starts getting into that rhythm, he is hard to guard. He is so strong, and his first step is so lethal, and he wastes a lot with the dribble. Tonight, I didn't think that he did that."

Harris' game-high of 22 points helped the Sixers secure an impressive 122-94 victory over the Hawks. While winning the sixth game of the regular season doesn't necessarily help Harris and the Sixers get over last year's postseason results, at least they can feel comfort in knowing their most impressive victory yet this season came against the Atlanta Hawks.

