Doc Rivers Expects Joel Embiid, James Harden to Play vs. Cavaliers

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a back-to-back set of games. After paying a visit to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, the Sixers hit the road back home after their overtime win to host the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Many expected the Sixers to potentially sit one of their All-Stars, James Harden or Joel Embiid, for the second night of the back-to-back. Considering Harden recently missed the second night of a back-to-back, Embiid seemed like the logical candidate.

However, both stars played in Monday's game. And it seems they'll both be available to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

When the Sixers released their injury report for Wednesday's game on Tuesday night, there weren't any injuries listed. The Sixers didn't list anybody else, including Embiid and Harden, outside of the G League assignees.

While nothing can be ruled out ahead of tip-off on Wednesday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the team's shootaround that he expects both stars to play in Wednesday's game, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Late last week, Rivers discussed the idea of having Embiid and Harden take some rest days during the final stretch of the regular season. As playoffs are a month away, a day off here and there would benefit the two stars.

"Joel and James, we kind of have a mapped-out game plan for," Rivers said last week. "Danny (Green) is getting rest just because he keeps getting injured, so we don't have to worry about him, but even Tyrese has played a lot of minutes. We probably will rest him a game somewhere. He'll not want that, but we'll probably be good."

Following Monday's game, Embiid admitted that he was battling some fatigue. While he'll likely get a game off soon -- it seems the Sixers aren't ready to make that call just yet as Embiid is on pace to play in his 18th straight game on Wednesday.

