Rivers, Niang Assess Paul Reed's Defensive Effort vs. Bucks

The Sixers needed to rely on guys they wouldn't typically rely on when facing the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Tuesday night. One of those players happened to be former NBA G League MVP Paul Reed.

With Joel Embiid out after testing positive for COVID-19, the Sixers were left to start Andre Drummond at center. And with Tobias Harris also in the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Sixers have just two power forwards left on the roster available in Georges Niang and Paul Reed.

Since Doc Rivers likes Niang offering the Sixers a spark off the bench, Paul Reed got the nod to start on Tuesday night. It was a difficult test for Reed, who would have to match up against two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the young forward held his own against the Greek Freak.

"He was great," said Niang in regards to Reed. "He blocks shots. That kid works so dang hard. I remember when I first got here, I was like, 'Is this dude really always in the gym, or is this like a front?' for the first couple days of training camp. I'll come back and shoot every once in a while, and Paul Reed will be coming in right after me."

Reed didn't score much on Tuesday as he took just seven shots during the 23 minutes he spent on the floor. But his defense stood out as he collected four of his six rebounds on that end and even blocked two shots.

Doc Rivers liked what he saw out of Reed on Tuesday against the Bucks, but of course, his assessment regarding Reed's game doesn't come without criticism as Antetokounmpo found ways to take advantage of the young forward.

I thought [his performance was] overall good," Rivers explained. "I thought in the second half he kept playing him on his side and playing Giannis on his side is like water, he just went through him, and that's what we were talking about. He kept doing it, and he didn't do that as much in the first half. You've got to play Giannis square and make him go to your chest. If he gets you on the side, it's over, and Giannis seizes the moment. He did that a lot in the second half."

To no surprise, Antetokounmpo finished the game with 31 points in 36 minutes. While he helped lead the Bucks to victory, Paul Reed and the Sixers should feel encouraged by how they played on Tuesday night. While a moral victory wasn't accepted after Tuesday's game, Paul Reed showed a lot of promise on the defensive end, which is a great sign for the Sixers.

