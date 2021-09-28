Rivers Thinks Ben Simmons Will Return Despite Concerns About Fit With Embiid

Although he skipped out on Sixers Media Day and the first day of training camp, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons can still find his name popping up in reports as his team continues to make it clear they want him back.

Despite the Sixers' latest attempts to convince Simmons to show up for training camp publicly, the 25-year-old guard hasn't had a change of heart just yet.

According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, Simmons remains disinterested in trying to make it work out with the Sixers. In his latest update regarding Simmons, Amick cited the awkward fit between the Embiid-Simmons duo on the court leaves the three-time All-Star skeptical about their chances of winning at the highest level.

Has that report changed anything in Doc Rivers' mind one day after the veteran head coach reiterated he still thinks the world of Ben Simmons as a player? Not exactly.

"This is not the first time that guys don't think that they could play together," Rivers said following the Sixers' first day of practice. "This is basketball, so I don't think this is any earth-shattering thing."

Although Rivers was made aware of the latest report regarding Simmons and the star guard's skepticism about the on-court fit with Embiid, Rivers claims he isn't too worried about it since Simmons hasn't stepped foot in the building since last year.

"I don't have a reaction to that because Ben's not here," Rivers said. "I do believe at some point, he will be, and if he isn't, you got another story. I don't get caught up in that. Right now, I'm going to focus on the guys that are on the floor. I think that's more important."

As the standoff between organization and player continues, Doc Rivers continues to reiterate he's confident that the team will get their guy back at some point.

