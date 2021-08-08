Doc Rivers Impacted Both of Sixers' Free Agent Signings

Creating a desirable destination for players is the name of the game in NBA free agency. While it might come easier for some franchises, all teams do their best to create a situation that will lure free agents to their organization.

There are multiple different ways that organizations attempt to do this. For the Sixers right now, it is their franchise cornerstone. After seeing Joel Embiid burst on the scene as one of the league's most dominant big men, some players have flocked to come and play alongside him.

The recent head coaching change within the Sixers has also made them a more enticing destination. Doc Rivers is a future Hall of Fame head coach and is well respected across the league. Players will come to Philadelphia to play for a coach with his resume and reputation.

Rivers actually played a role for the Sixers during free agency. Both Andre Drummond and Georges Niang cited playing for him as a reason why they chose the Sixers.

During his introductory press conference, Drummond spoke about his desire to play for Rivers making signing with the Sixers a no-brainer.

"I've always wanted to play for Doc. I've known Doc since I was a kid. His son played on the same high school as I, so we've always had that relationship. To have the chance to play for him, I just took the chance," Drummond said.

When Niang had his first media availability on Friday, he said his conversation with Rivers is what swayed him to come to Philly. "I think the deciding factor was getting on the phone with Doc and him telling me what he thought of me and the roles that I could play for this team," said Niang.

While they might not be flashy names, Drummond and Niang are guys who will come in and play their roles well. After just one season, hiring Rivers has enhanced the allure of playing for the Sixers. Hopefully, it is something that continues throughout his tenure.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.