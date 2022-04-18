Throughout the final weeks of the 2021-2022 regular season, the burning topic in Philadelphia has been the Sixers' backup center position. The Sixers employed a reliable five in Andre Drummond going into the season.

But as the 76ers went star hunting in the trade market, Drummond became a piece in the James Harden acquisition. Along with Harden came Paul Millsap, who would be considered as a potential Joel Embiid backup moving forward.

Unfortunately, the Sixers didn't have an easy solution after dealing away Drummond. While they acquired Millsap via trade and DeAndre Jordan through the free agency market, both veterans struggled to etch themselves as reliable backups.

Meanwhile, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers remained hesitant to trot out one of the youngsters in Paul Reed and Charles Bassey. Eventually, Rivers offered Reed an opportunity. During the final three-game stretch of the regular season, Reed got his chance, and he delivered during his limited minutes.

Now, the second-year forward/center is getting an opportunity to be a contributor in the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career. During Game 1 on Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors, Reed played over Millsap and Jordan as Embiid's backup.

When Reed went out on the court for the first time in the second quarter, he picked up five minutes of playing time. He went 0-1 from the field, grabbed two rebounds, and blocked a shot. Overall, he was a plus-one during his five-minute shift in the first half.

During the third quarter, Reed checked in for another two minutes. He grabbed one rebound and left the court as a plus-three. The Sixers don't need Paul Reed to do too much. As long as he's playing solid defense and fighting for rebounds in the few minutes Embiid takes off to get some rest, then the second-year veteran will be applauded by his coaches and teammates.

“I thought he was good," said Doc Rivers on Saturday night. "He comes with energy. He’s gonna have guys his size this entire series. So, just keep playing hard. That’s all we tell him. Next play, get over it. Just keep playing.”

Sixers center Joel Embiid echoed the same sentiment as his head coach following Philly's Game 1 victory over the Raptors.

“He plays with a lot of energy,” the big man said. “Obviously, defensively, he’s active. He’s gonna get steals, he’s gonna block shots. Offensively, he’s gonna rebound the ball, set screens, and he knows his role. He finishes easy baskets, so that’s really all we need from him.”

Overall, Reed finished Game 1 as a plus-four in ten minutes. He picked up three points, three rebounds, one steal, and one block. Reed didn't do anything too out of the ordinary on Saturday, but he played his job the right way, which should keep him in the rotation for Game 2.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.