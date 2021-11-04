Rivers, Embiid Praise Seth Curry For Being Sixers' Closer vs. Bulls

There's no debating that Joel Embiid is the best player on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster. So, whenever the game is on the line, ideally, the Sixers would like the ball in Embiid's hands. However, the All-Star center draws a lot of attention in crunch time as he's the clear-cut go-to guy for Philly late in games.

In past seasons, Embiid struggled to pass the ball out in situations where he's getting rushed by multiple defenders. Now that he's worked on his passing abilities, Embiid is much more improved in that department. And fortunately, he's got another reliable shooter on the floor that's willing to take big shots at the end of the game while having a high chance of sinking them in Seth Curry.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers relied on Embiid to be their closer, but the usual happened. The All-Star center garnered a lot of attention on the offensive end and needed somebody else to take matters into their own hands and close the matchup out with a nail-biting win. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers knew that if the Sixers got the ball in Seth Curry's hands, then they had a good shot at putting the red-hot Chicago Bulls away.

"He had it going," said Doc Rivers. "He's our best shooter. We had our best player in the action with him, so they're gonna give you one of the two. They're gonna trap him, and Joel's gonna get a shot, or Seth's gonna get a shot, or we're gonna get a ball swing."

With ten seconds left to go in the game, the Sixers had a 100-98 lead. After three-straight misses on offensive possessions, Curry attempted a 12-foot pull-up shot with defenders surrounding him. Taking matters into his own hands in crunch time, Curry gave the Sixers a two-possession lead with his big make.

"We kind of stalled a little bit offensively," Curry said after the game. "We had to figure out different ways to score. That's another element that we can add to our fourth-quarter offense just playing some pick-and-roll. We gotta figure out ways to close games a little better, and that's another layer we can add when we need it."

Following Curry's big shot, the Bulls drew up a perfect play call to have DeMar DeRozan attempt to make it a one-possession game with a poster slam dunk. However, Joel Embiid made the biggest defensive play of the night by getting a clean block on the surging Bulls star.

While Embiid can take a lot of credit for the win due to his defensive dominance at the end of the game, the All-Star center spent a lot of his postgame press conference praising Curry for his offensive performance not only on Wednesday night -- but during the first stretch of the 2021-2022 season.

"He's been incredible," Embiid said. "His shot-making ability, especially with me struggling all over the floor just shooting the ball and making the normal shots that I usually make, he's been amazing. You go back to since the season started, and especially the last game, and obviously this one making big shots after big shots. That's what we're gonna need. Especially with the way they defend me and sending doubles every time I have the ball, so I'm glad we're all stepping up. It's not just about him. I think the whole team, we got a few guys down, but everybody's stepping up, and it's good."

With Wednesday's win, the Sixers advanced with a 6-2 record. Now, they are set to face the Detroit Pistons for the second time this year on the road for the second half of a back-to-back.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.