Ever since joining the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden has given his new team a boost in the playmaking category as he immediately became their most experienced and talented ball-handler after getting traded to Philly by the Brooklyn Nets.

While Harden has established himself as one of the NBA's most talented scorers during his prime years with the Houston Rockets, he's shifted his game a bit with age.

Harden has garnered a lot of criticism since the 2022 NBA Playoffs started due to his lack of scoring. However, the Sixers have blocked that outside noise as they see the value Harden brings to the table even though he's not scoring 30 points a night.

Philadelphia's Game 3 matchup against the Miami Heat was a perfect example of Harden's ability to contribute to a big victory in a major way, even when he's not lighting it up from the field.

In 37 minutes on the floor, Harden put up 11 shots. Although just four of his field-goal attempts were successful, he managed to get to the free-throw line four times and drained all eight of his attempts.

By the end of the Game 3 matchup, Harden had 17 points, the second-lowest scoring total in the starting lineup next to Tobias Harris. However, Harden created six assists on the offensive end and even collected eight rebounds on defense.

“We obviously love his points," said Rivers. "But what James does for us more than anything is he organizes us. He gets us to the right spots. He gets the ball to the right guys. That’s so valuable, especially in the playoffs.”

Harden might not be the go-to scorer he once was, but Sixers head coach Doc Rivers views the ten-time All-Star as the team's organizer -- a label that Harden personally welcomes with open arms.

"That’s what I’m here for," said Harden after Game 3. "I’ve always been the communicator, the organizer trying to get guys in the right positions. I think now more than ever, but when you’ve got guys that want to win and compete, it makes my job a lot easier."

Outside of Harris, the Sixers' entire starting lineup notched double-digits in scoring on Friday night. After missing the first two games in Miami, Joel Embiid put up 18 points in 36 minutes. Danny Green, who struggled from the field in Games 1 and 2, exploded for 21 points. Then, Tyrese Maxey rallied for 21 points in the second half after failing to produce any points in the first two quarters.

"Four, five guys in double figures, that’s a balanced offense," Harden finished. "That’s a great team win for us. We’ll watch the film tomorrow and find ways to continue to get better and continue to improve in this series."

