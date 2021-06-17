Doc Describes Mood of Sixers' Locker Room Following Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers felt good heading into their Game 5 matchup at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Despite blowing a double-digit lead in Game 4 and allowing the Hawks to tie the seven-game series up, the Sixers were confident they could bounce back at home and get a win before hitting the road once more.

Through the first half of Wednesday's game, the confident 76ers seemed well on their way to picking up their third win of the second-round series. As they led the Hawks 62-40 at halftime, it seemed it was only a matter of time before both teams accept the inevitable results and start looking ahead to Game 6.

Perhaps, the Sixers did that. But the Hawks didn't get the memo. If there's one thing everybody learned in Game 4, it's that the Hawks won't accept defeat until there are zeros across the clock and the results are official.

Outscoring the 76ers 69-44 in the second half, the Hawks once again found a way to not only cut Philly's large lead down -- but they found a way to completely shift the momentum of the game, take over, and steal a win on the road.

Walking off their own court to the sound of thousands of fans booing them, the Sixers had no choice but to accept defeat in Game 5. And the team that forgot about Monday's collapse was suddenly reminded that they aren't unbeatable. And suddenly, the first-seeded Sixers are facing elimination.

How do they feel about that? Just as anybody would expect.

"The mood [of the locker room] was down," Sixers head coach Doc Rivers admitted on Wednesday night. "It was awful. What would you think it would be? It would have to be, right? This is part of sports, you know? You have some awful moments, and then there’s no guaranteed path to getting to your goal."

Despite being the higher-ranked team that's looked so much better than their opponent in the first half of every game, excluding the series opener, Rivers acknowledges that his team shot themselves in the foot at this point.

"We have made this hard on ourselves," he continued. "We have to own up to that -- all of us. We have to get up and be ready for the next game, and it’s gonna be a crazy atmosphere. . . Good. We’ll be ready.”

While home-court advantage is out the window for the Sixers on Friday as they have to face the Hawks in Atlanta again, Rivers pretty much guaranteed his team will be ready to win in Game 6. “We’ll get back up. I mean, we will back here for a Game 7," Rivers concluded. "I believe that."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.