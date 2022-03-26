James Harden stayed sidelined with hamstring tightness during his final few games with the Brooklyn Nets. While many speculated that Harden's frustration with the Nets, not his hamstring, caused him to remain off the floor, the Philadelphia 76ers have proven otherwise.

Harden was traded to the Sixers after missing three games with the Nets. Although the deal was finalized within days, the star guard didn't get on the court with his teammates right away.

Harden missed two games before joining his teammates for a practice session. And when he finally linked up with his new team, Harden was shut down until after the 2022 NBA All-Star break.

Therefore, the ten-time All-Star missed two more games and sat out from the All-Star game. When the Sixers returned to the court after a week-long break, Harden finally made his debut.

While the Sixers didn't put Harden on a minutes restriction, they eventually revealed that there is a plan in place to offer the veteran some rest as the final stretch of the season approaches.

Since making his Sixers debut, Harden has appeared in 12 of Philly's 14 games. In the two matchups he sat, the team claimed Harden was getting a planned rest day for precautionary reasons.

The good news for the Sixers is that Harden hasn't suffered any setbacks since returning from his injury-related absence. However, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear that the veteran is not one-hundred percent quite yet, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Not There Yet

“He’s still not there,” coach Doc Rivers said before Friday’s shootaround at UCLA. “But his miles per hour have increased. He’s … almost to the level of Houston as far as his miles per hour. He’s reached his top speed he hasn’t reached in two years. He’s still a work in progress. But [in] three weeks, we really feel at the time, he’ll be there at 100 percent.”

Leading up to Friday night's matchup against the Clippers, Harden has struggled with his shot. After taking his first rest day, the star guard drained just 35-percent of his field-goal attempts and 25-percent of his threes in eight games.

Whether his hamstring issues have anything to do with his dip in production or not is unclear as Harden refuses to use his setback as an excuse.

At this time, neither Harden nor Rivers seem too concerned as they both believe the All-Star will be one-hundred percent by the time the postseason rolls around. And while Friday night's performance against the Clippers was just a small sample size, it seems Harden could be turning things around once again.

