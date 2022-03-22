Skip to main content
Doc Rivers Praises Shorthanded Sixers for Stepping Up vs. Heat

Doc Rivers Praises Shorthanded Sixers for Stepping Up vs. Heat

Hours before the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat tipped off on Monday night, the Sixers found out they would have a few critical absences. On Monday afternoon, the Sixers downgraded a questionable Joel Embiid to out as he continues to deal with back soreness and could use a night of rest.

And while James Harden mentioned he planned to play in Monday night's game following Sunday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors, the plans changed as he was ruled out a few hours before the game was set to start due to rest purposes.

Was Monday a planned loss for the Sixers? If so, the team didn't get the memo. 

Despite missing two All-Stars in Embiid and Harden, the shorthanded Sixers stepped up to the challenge as they faced off against the Eastern Conference's top dogs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To many watching, Philadelphia's success over Miami might've been a surprise considering the circumstances. But to 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, he could see it coming as the team prepared for this moment.

Rivers Praises the Supporting Cast

"We work on it a lot," said Rivers, regarding playing without the two stars. "We know, going into the year I’ll say this, with Joel [Embiid] you know he’s gonna miss some games. And I thought last year we weren’t prepared for it until the second half of the year. This year we work on it every day."

Coming off of a disappointing loss against Toronto, the Sixers bounced back from start to finish on Monday. Through the first half of action, they shot nearly 50-percent from the floor as the ball movement looked crisp and the shooting was sharp. 

With a solid all-around effort from the temporary starting lineup and the bench unit, the Sixers possessed a lead going into halftime on Monday night. And when the Sixers took the floor for the second half, they kept the ball rolling as they shot even better from the floor and outscored the Heat by six points in the final 24 minutes. 

"What are we gonna do? How are we gonna score and space the floor? And we work on it every day," Rivers continued. "They play that dribble weave stuff every day in practice. And so they’re comfortable when they come in the game to do that. And moving forward, we’ve been doing it with James [Harden] as well. Think about that same kind of motion with James doing it. It can be pretty good, but you’ve got to give up yourself to do it, and I thought our guys did that today."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17945631_168388689_lowres
News

Maxey Leads Sixers to Shorthanded Upset Win Over Heat

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17840487_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

By Justin Grasso16 hours ago
USATSI_17839182_168388689_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Questionable to Face Sixers on Monday

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_17840358_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Heat: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_17939652_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rule Out James Harden Ahead of Heat Matchup

By Justin Grasso18 hours ago
USATSI_17940790_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers, James Harden Discuss Key Fourth-Quarter Foul vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso19 hours ago
USATSI_17812841_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Analyze Sunday's Loss to Raptors

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_17839186_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Downgrade Joel Embiid's Playing Status vs. Heat

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago