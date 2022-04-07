Skip to main content
Doc Rivers Reacts to Matisse Thybulle's Playing Status vs. Raptors

Doc Rivers Reacts to Matisse Thybulle's Playing Status vs. Raptors

When the Philadelphia 76ers resume their regular-season schedule on Thursday night in Toronto, they'll miss a key player.

Philadelphia's defensive ace Matisse Thybulle was ruled out for Thursday's game on the road. While Thybulle's not dealing with any physical setbacks, the Sixers labeled his status as "ineligible to play."

Although it was believed that Thybulle received the COVID-19 vaccination in the past, it turns out that's not the case. Therefore, Thybulle is not cleared to play against the Raptors as Canada has yet to lift its restrictions.

During Philly's Thursday morning shootaround in Toronto, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers addressed the situation and made it known the Sixers aren't currently worried about potentially playing the Raptors in the first round and having Thybulle as a part-time player. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rivers' Reaction

"It's one game tonight. We'll go from there... We don't know who we're playing yet, so we'll just handle that when it comes."

According to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rivers isn't stressing over Thybulle's absence ahead of Thursday's game. That shouldn't come as a surprise considering the 76ers are already locked into their spot in the playoffs.

It's two weeks from now that Rivers and the Sixers should be worried about. As the 76ers are currently the Eastern Conference's fourth seed and the Raptors are right behind them, the Sixers and the Raptors would play each other in the first round of the playoffs if the season ended today.

Is Rivers optimistic about Thybulle's chances of playing full-time against the Raptors if that's the Sixers' first-round opponent? "We'll find that out in two weeks," he said, according to Mizell

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17998224_168388689_lowres
News

Daryl Morey Congratulates Danny Green Ahead of Raptors Matchup

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17941346_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Raptors on Thursday

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17945648_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey Discusses Confidence In His Three-Point Shot

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_17981745_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid's Reaction to Leading NBA in Scoring After Win vs. Pacers

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_17088459_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Lonzo Ball Could Miss Bulls' Playoff Run

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_17987327_168388689_lowres
News

Kendrick Perkins 'Pencils In' Joel Embiid as NBA MVP

By Justin GrassoApr 6, 2022
USATSI_17998814_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid Acknowledges Sixers' Key Concern After Win vs. Pacers

By Justin GrassoApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18028316_168388689_lowres
News

How Lakers' Playoff Elimination Affects Philadelphia 76ers

By Justin GrassoApr 6, 2022