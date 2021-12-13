Are You Not Entertained? Rivers Reacts to Spoiling Steph Curry's Night

Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers have a tremendous amount of respect for Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry. As Curry has grown into one of the NBA's biggest stars and is becoming one of the greatest shooters of all time, it's hard to deny Curry's star power in the NBA.

Heading into Saturday night's matchup between the Warriors and the Sixers, Steph Curry was approaching history. With ten three-pointers made, Curry could've surpassed Ray Allen on the all-time three-pointers made list on Saturday.

Before the game, Doc Rivers discussed Curry and Ray Allen, praising both guys as they've accomplished a ton during their careers.

"They're both terrific shooters," said Rivers. "It's funny, Steph just his imagination and the threes that he's made off the dribble from the point and the places that he made them from just made him an unbelievable shooter. There are just different eras. One guy said, 'We didn't play that way when we played. We didn't take that many threes.' Yet, Ray was still able to get the record he got with the way we played. … You can't take anything away from either one of them. [Greatest] three shooters of all time Steph, Ray they're all great, and no one wants to guard any of them. I'll put it that way."

Even though Rivers is a fan of Curry's game and, like everybody else, knows that Curry will eventually surpass the record, the Sixers had a goal to make sure the Golden State star didn't make history on their court. And in the process of holding Curry to just 3-14 from beyond the arc, marking him seven threes short of his goal, the Sixers pulled off an impressive upset win over the Warriors on Saturday night.

"I asked them after the game, 'Are you not entertained?' because I told our guys before the game, I felt like this was our home floor, and you felt like Maximus," Rivers said following the win. "Everybody came here to see something other than the home team. I told our guys they should think about that when they go out on the floor and then win the game and ask, 'Are you not entertained?' I thought our guys did that."

Clearly, the Sixers bought into Rivers' mindset on Saturday night as they took over the game in crunch time. Although the Sixers were neck and neck with the Warriors throughout the night and even trailed a few points heading into the final quarter of action, a big fourth quarter by Joel Embiid and the 76ers allowed Philly to get out in front and outscore Golden State 32-20 in the final twelve minutes.

The Sixers' second-half dominance put them up 102-93 by the end of the game. Not only did they prevent Curry from making history in the City of Brotherly Love, but the 76ers also picked up arguably their most impressive victory of the year so far.

