Rivers Reveals Trade Rumors Aren't Bothering Maxey

As the disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons remains off the court with a desire to be traded, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with rumors and drama surrounding the team all season long.

With the 2022 NBA trade deadline just days away, the rumors are getting loud as one of Philadelphia's rumored top targets, James Harden, grows frustrated in Brooklyn.

If Harden were actually to become available from now until the deadline, the Sixers would be at the front of the line, ready to trade away their 25-year-old three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. However, for a player like Harden, the Sixers would have to include more in order for the Nets to move on.

That got everybody talking about the Sixers potentially including young standouts such as Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle along with Simmons in a package for Harden. While the Sixers are reportedly unwilling to move on from Maxey, the rumors are still out there.

For a second-year guard who just turned 21-years-old in November, hearing rumors about potentially getting moved after settling in as the Sixers' starting point guard could be tough.

Last season, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers admitted that he had to talk with Ben Simmons as his name popped up in rumors during Philly's pursuit of James Harden when the star guard was a member of the Houston Rockets. The head coach did not reveal details of that sit-down.

As the Sixers geared up for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Rivers was asked if he had a similar talk with Tyrese Maxey this season as the Harden trade talks heat up again. The head coach said no such conversation between Maxey and himself has happened.

"If I really believe that [trade talks are] affecting one of our guys and the only way I get that is from the other players and coaches then yeah, I'll address them," said Rivers on Sunday. "I'm very honest with guys. I don't think I have to with Maxey, so far, at least not yet. I haven't heard any Maxey talk."

Rivers, who tends to avoid addressing reports, remained consistent on Sunday. "Some of this stuff is so crazy," said Rivers. "I'll get a call from one of our coaches about an article from a guy that works for the agency of one of the agents. Why would we ever comment on that stuff? It's so silly. Those are the things that I stay away from, and I don't get involved in."

Publicly brushing off rumors and reports is nothing new for Rivers. However, the fact that the Sixers haven't had to engage in internal talks with Tyrese Maxey to assure him anything is a good sign for the 76ers. Sometimes, the rumors could affect the focus of and performance of a young player. For Maxey, that doesn't seem to be the case.

