Doc Rivers, Rich Paul Remain Unsure of Ben Simmons' Timeline to Return

The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia has been going on for months at this point and the conclusion to it all seems so far still. Simmons remains off the floor as he's mentally not ready to return to the court.

While he's been around the Sixers' practice facility, he hasn't been a full participant in any practices just yet. A couple of weeks ago, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that it would probably be up to the team to decide when Simmons returns to the floor. When pressed for an update on the situation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Rivers made it clear that's not a thought on his mind.

“He was in our film and I honestly didn’t know because he was in the back and I didn’t see him," said Rivers on Thursday. "Not on the floor during shootaround but he’s been around more and he’s doing all the things I know he’s supposed to do. Honestly, and I said it last week, once the season starts, I’m just focused on that. I let Daryl (Morey) and Elton (Brand) and those guys and handle all the other stuff.”

Two quarters into the Sixers' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Simmons' camp remains unhappy with the way the 76ers have handled the situation lately.

As Charania spoke directly to Simmons' agent Rich Paul, the Klutch Sports CEO believes that the Sixers have only made the three-time All-Star's mental health worse since he revealed he's not mentally ready to return to the court.

“I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben,” Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said. “Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?” “In this case, we have to get Ben help and not put finances above mental health,” Paul said. “As an agent, I understand contractual obligations and I hold myself accountable in this business. But if someone is telling you something, we can no longer turn a blind eye in today’s world. “This is no longer about a trade. This is about finding a place where we can help Ben get back to his mental strength and get back on the floor. I want him on the floor playing the game that he loves. I want Ben on the floor whether that’s in a 76ers uniform or any other uniform, that’s not up to me, but I want him in a state where he can resume play. We want to cooperate and want to work him back on the floor.”

Although the Sixers stopped fining Simmons in late October, they started to issue fines once again beginning last Thursday as he missed the matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Although Simmons was at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night ahead of Philly's matchup against the Raptors, he didn't stay at the arena beyond the team's film session.

And Doc Rivers didn't sound optimistic about Simmons joining the Sixers for their upcoming road trip, which spans over the next six games. "We play the Toronto Raptors tonight," Rivers reiterated. "I don’t know who’s going to be on the road trip. So, I’m not trying to hide anything. That is the last thing on my mind right now. I don’t give it two thoughts. ... I’m not worried about [team chemistry]. He’s not here and I’m focused on Toronto. When and if that happens, we will deal with it and it’ll be okay. I believe that. But right now, honest to God, of all the 40 things I did today, that was not on that list. So, I’m not even that concerned about it.”

Will Simmons play for the Sixers again? Rich Paul wouldn't rule it out, despite helping Simmons request a trade a few months ago. However, as the veteran guard continues to work on his mental health, it seems things aren't moving in the right direction at this time as Simmons reportedly feels the Sixers are hurting him more than they are helping him.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.