A Long Season: Rivers' Sixers Aren't Worried About Current Losing Streak

The Sixers started the 2021-2022 NBA season off on the right foot. Despite having a disgruntled All-Star demanding a trade and holding out from the organization, Sixers coaches and players ignored all distractions and got to work.

Through the first ten games of the year, the Sixers went 8-2. Before kicking off last week's slate of games, the Sixers sat on top of the Eastern Conference. From then on, they formed a lousy trend as they lost Joel Embiid to the health and safety protocol and others were in and out of the lineup due to setbacks as well.

The New York Knicks snapped Philly's six-game win streak last Monday. The Milwaukee Bucks came to Philly and made it two in a row for the Sixers less than 24 hours later. Then the Sixers got a night off before hosting the Toronto Raptors and wrapping up their three-game home stretch with nothing but losses.

And that wasn't even the hard part. On Saturday, the 76ers kickstarted a six-game road trip beginning in Indiana. After a slow start, the Sixers fell short and formed a four-game losing streak after the Pacers put them away.

Although the Sixers got a much-needed two-day break between Saturday's game and Tuesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz, it wasn't enough time for the Sixers to get refreshed. They put up a good fight in the first quarter of Tuesday night's game, but then it was all downhill from there.

The Jazz gave the Sixers their worst loss of the season on Tuesday by taking them down 120-85. With that defeat, the Sixers picked up their fifth-straight loss with four more road games to go beginning on Thursday. Some might think the 76ers might get worried about their current slump -- but head coach Doc Rivers isn't hitting the panic button this early on in the year.

"It's just a long season," said Rivers on Tuesday. "You go through a lot of games, and just nobody here is like worried. It's a long season, and you go through these when you have the injuries we have and the games that we played. I want to win every game, but I do understand what we're under right now."

Currently, the Sixers are short a handful of key contributors. For the last six games, Matisse Thybulle has been in the NBA's health and safety protocol. The four-time All-Star Embiid has missed the previous five games for the same reasons. While Danny Green returned to action after suffering a hamstring injury last week -- he went out again on Saturday for the same reason, and it caused him to miss Tuesday's outing. Then, there's Ben Simmons, who has yet to play a game for the 76ers this year.

"There's nothing immediate [we can do]," Rivers explained. "We just got to keep playing, keep doing what we're doing, and get better. We can't turn the ball over, which we did today. Defensively, we got to be better. We're very small right now as well, and so we get it. We see it."

The Sixers have been shorthanded with guys in and out of the lineup throughout the year. Before Embiid went out, they managed to look like one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference. The last five games haven't been ideal, but the Sixers know that once they can get some more of their key guys back on the floor, they'll have an opportunity to get back on track.

