Doc Rivers, Sixers Need to Avoid Common Issues in Game 6

Wednesday night's Game 5 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks felt like a rerun of the Game 4 matchup, which occurred on Monday. Scratch that. It seemed more like a sequel with a much more dramatic ending that seemed entirely unreal as it was happening.

During Monday's matchup, the Sixers allowed the Hawks to climb back from an 18-point deficit in the second half to win the game. While 18 points is a lot, it sounds like nothing compared to the 26-point lead they cut into during Game 5.

Coming out for the second half, Atlanta trailed 26. Expecting the Sixers to start coasting through the final 24 minutes of the game as they did on Monday, the Hawks stayed ready to attack and pounced at the right time.

After rallying in the fourth quarter by scoring 40 points, the Sixers struggled to counter offensively as they collected just 19 points in the final 12 minutes of the game. As a result, Atlanta escaped Game 5 in Philly with a 109-106 victory.

So, what went wrong for the Sixers? In the eyes of Doc Rivers -- nothing new.

"A lot of the same stuff,” Rivers said after the game. “You don’t need to be a brain surgeon to see that when the ball is moving and when we’re playing, just sharing, we’re really good. Then the ball got stuck. It got stuck, to me, for most of the second half. The only movement sets we had going with the Seth actions.”

Seth Curry was a lone standout in the second half of Wednesday's game. Shooting 9-12 from the field, Curry accounted for 25 points in 20 minutes during the final half. While Joel Embiid offered some offensive help with 13 points, nobody else stepped up once again as the rest of the team totaled for six points.

While the Sixers received a little bit of help from the bench in Game 4, the starting lineup's issues of playing stuck with a significant lack of ball movement were contagious in Game 5 as Rivers saw the same issues from his entire team.

“The second unit started doing the same thing,” Rivers explained. “They usually don’t do that. They were trying to attack matchups, which, that’s not how you play. The matchup will find the matchup. Having to put the first unit back in with 10 minutes left killed our rotations. But we had no choice. It was a tough loss.”

Everybody on the Sixers who spoke after the loss on Wednesday understands exactly what happened and what went wrong. However, nobody had answers as to why everything went down the way it did and how it can be prevented. They'll have to figure it out by Friday, or else they might fall significantly short of the season's expectations by collecting a second-round exit.

