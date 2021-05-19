Rivers, Sixers Looking to Get Back on Track After 'Slippage' in Final Month

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, at times, it felt like the Sixers were just coasting. Injuries, a lack of practice, and fatigue can play a part in contributing to struggles throughout a long season -- especially when the games are more condensed than before.

But Sixers head coach Doc Rivers doesn't want to be blind to the fact that his team, despite being at the top of the conference, hasn't been flawless. There are things the 76ers have to work on, and they'll have roughly a week to "re-sharpen their tools."

“You have a training camp for the regular season, and you have a training camp in the playoffs,” the head coach said. “In the regular season, you’re just learning how to play with each other. For the playoffs, you’re fine-tuning what you already know. We had a lot of slippage in the second half of the season. With all these guys missing games and the amount of games that you have with lack of practice, it just gives us an opportunity to sharpen our tools.”

On Tuesday, the Sixers practiced for the first time since concluding the regular season. With the next four days off, they'll use this time to rest, heal up, and train for the next phase of the season before taking on the Indiana Pacers or the Washington Wizards for a seven-game series beginning on Sunday.

“[We're] just making our cuts sharper for when different guys have the ball in the post, and different guys have it on the elbow,” Rivers explained. “[We're] cleaning up our execution offensively. I thought the slippage showed for us in the last month of the season. We were playing teams with injuries, and just mentally, you kind of slide, so just getting back to that I think is really important for us.”

It's no secret the Sixers got comfortable and played down to the competition at times this year. Knowing they are one of the stronger teams in the NBA, they were confident in their ability to close out the season on top no matter what.

Now that they are set to play some of the best teams in the East this year, they no longer have cushion for comfort. Every game needs to be treated like it's do-or-die. Therefore, Philly is back to the basics and looking to get back to playing the way they did before they had some "slippage" towards the end of the year.

