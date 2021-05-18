Rivers Says Sixers 'Done Nothing' After Finishing in First Place

When the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Orlando Magic last Friday, they officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. At that point, they've reached their ceiling for the regular season as there was nothing more to accomplish.

Considering where they were last season, finishing in sixth place and getting swept in the first round of the playoffs, one would think the Sixers would be celebrating their high accomplishment of finishing in first.

But an experienced head coach like Doc Rivers won't allow his team to get too high off a solid regular season. Rivers has coached a team that's won a championship before. He's also coached a championship favorite team heading into the regular season before getting bounced out of the playoffs before the Conference Finals.

Being on both sides of exceeding expectations and coming up short, Rivers wanted to clarify to this year's Sixers team that while they should feel good about what they accomplished during this condensed 72-game season with hardly an offseason, they haven't reached their ultimate goal just yet.

“We’ve done nothing,” Rivers said after the regular-season finale on Sunday. “We had a great regular season. Everyone’s starting 0-0 now. We can’t rest on this. We got to get ready. We’re gonna play a tough opponent in the first round. I don’t know who it’s going to be, but they’re going to be ready. They’re going to be playoff-tested already. Whoever it is, they would have played up to three games already, and we would have had a week off.”

With the NBA Play-In tournament set to begin on Tuesday, four Eastern Conference teams will battle it out for the final two playoff spots. Meanwhile, the Sixers will get a few practice sessions in before finding out their first-round opponent.

While having a lack of preparation for their first-round opponent might give the Sixers a disadvantage in Rivers' eyes, several 76ers players aren't all that concerned. Sixers' starting point guard Ben Simmons made it clear that he doesn't care who they play. He also said that if the first place team is worried about who their opponent may or may not be, they shouldn't consider themselves the top team.

As for Simmons's fellow guard Seth Curry, he made a solid point as well. During a normal playoff run, teams don't get too much time to prepare for their next opponent in-between rounds in the playoffs -- so the first round would be no different compared to the second, third, and final rounds.

No matter who they will play, the 76ers understand that they need to be ready to play as the playoffs are an entirely new season where regular-season records don't mean anything in a seven-game series.

