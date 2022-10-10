Will Sixers Starters Miss Final Two Preseason Games?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their preseason on Monday night. Just last week, the Sixers paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets for their preseason opener. Considering it was just the first of four matchups for the 76ers before the regular season, several players got the night off.

Aside from Danuel House, who was dealing with a stiff neck, the Sixers rested three guys from their starting five. Joel Embiid, James Harden, and PJ Tucker got the night off for rest.

When Wednesday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled around, the Sixers entered the matchup with a full squad as the new starting five debuted for the first time.

With two preseason games, a scrimmage, and a handful of practices in the bag, the Sixers have just two more matchups to go this offseason. Typically, teams begin to rest key players during the back end of the preseason to avoid injuries and fatigue before the opener.

However, Doc Rivers claims the Sixers won’t be joining that trend. At least, not fully

According to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, Rivers mentioned that healthy Sixers starters would play in the final two games of the preseason. While he couldn’t put a number on an obvious minutes restriction that will take place for prospects like Harden, Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, Rivers believes that the final two matchups will be good for the team before its first matchup in Boston.

“Yeah, definitely,” Rivers added. “They’re ready anyway because even in practice, I mean we go a long time. You do know it’s still in that game minutes. I don’t care how hard we practiced today, and it was a hard practice, you’re still tired in a game. That’s just the way it is. My guess is adrenaline, energy, and excitement, and all that stuff. We’ll be ready for the game.”

Monday’s game takes place against the Cavaliers on the road. It will serve as a rematch after the 76ers squeezed out a competitive one-point victory against the Cavs at home last Wednesday.

With Embiid staying back in Philly, as he'll get a rest night on Monday, the rest of the starters aren't expected to get the night off.

Following Monday’s matchup, the 76ers will return home two nights later to face the Charlotte Hornets.

Wednesday’s game against the Hornets will serve as the last matchup before the Sixers take the court in Boston to face the Celtics for the season opener. Considering tip-off is just eight days away, the Sixers still have a lot to work on before they go toe-to-toe with the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

