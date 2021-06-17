Rivers Still Confident Sixers Can Win Series vs. Hawks

Things are not looking great for the Philadelphia 76ers. After blowing a 26 point lead in Game 5 on Wednesday, they find themselves on the brink of elimination.

Despite how bleak it might look right now, Doc Rivers still believes this series is far from over. Even after the heartbreaking loss, Rivers is still utterly confident in his team's ability.

"We'll get back up. We'll be back here for game seven. I believe that," said Rivers after the game. "We have made this hard on ourselves, and we have to own up to that, all of us."

In theory, this series should already be over. The Sixers had Atlanta down and out in Games 4 and 5 but couldn't finish the job. Now they face an extremely tough road ahead as they attempt to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

It is not going to be easy, but time has not run out for the Sixers yet. Their first step is going to Atlanta and taking care of business. The team stressed the importance of securing home-court advantage in the playoffs for situations like this.

If the Sixers are going to force a Game 7, it will be on their big three to make it happen. Joel Embiid has been phenomenal, but Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons have struggled greatly as the tides shifted in this series.

We saw Kevin Durant play the full 48 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets in a decisive Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers will need a similar performance from their key players in Game 6 on Friday.

Rivers the nail on the head when he said the team dug themselves a deep hole. They have given the Hawks the one thing you don't want an opponent to have, hope.

Going into Atlanta is going to be no small task. This team is extremely confident, and the energy in that stadium is sure to be electric. Rivers has stated the faith he has in his team. Now it's time for the players to believe in themselves and keep their season alive.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.