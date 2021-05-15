Rivers Reacts to Sixers Clinching Top Seed In Eastern Conference

In their second to last game of the regular season, the Sixers were finally able to accomplish one of their season-long goals. After beating the Orlando Magic 122-97 on Friday, they have sealed their playoff fate.

Friday's win clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the Sixers. A feat they have not accomplished since the 2000-2001 season.

Ending the year as the top seed is something the team has had their eyes on for months. Now, they can enjoy the accomplishment of a successful regular season.

The work is far from over, as the lights are about to get much brighter. The Sixers have their sights set on a title, but this was a nice victory for them along the way.

After Friday's win, Doc Rivers gave his input on his team finishing atop the conference in just his first season in Philadelphia.

"I've told our guys they should enjoy the second. It's not what we want, but it's part of what you can get on the way to what you want. I think for this team, being as young as we are, home court is really important. It's nice to have, and we should feel proud of it," said Rivers.

After finishing as just the sixth seed last season, clinching the top seed must be a feel-good moment for this core. In just one hectic season, they have managed to flip the script.

Securing homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs should be the biggest takeaway for the Sixers. Their winning percentage at home over the last few seasons is among the best across the rest of the NBA.

Locking up the top seed should provide a nice confidence boost as well. After years of being told they couldn't succeed together, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have led the Sixers to the top of the standings. That should give them some added swagger for the postseason.

Rivers is correct in saying this is just a small piece of a much bigger puzzle. But that doesn't mean the team shouldn't stop and appreciate their work after a job well done.

