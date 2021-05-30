Doc Rivers Discusses Growth of Sixers' Big Three

The Sixers' big three have been off to an incredible start through three postseason games. Ben Simmons is averaging a triple-double, while Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are scoring at will.

"Playoff scars" are something that comes up when we get into the guts of the postseason. This trio has earned their scars and looks to be learning from them. They understand the opportunity in front of them and are focused on leading the Sixers deep into the postseason.

Embiid, Simmons, and Harris have formed into a legitimate big three this season. Embiid and Harris arguably had the best seasons of their careers, and all three were deserving of All-Star selections.

Doc Rivers spoke about his three stars after practice on Friday. He feels the trio has grown throughout this crazed season. The main area of growth Rivers mentioned was their ability to read coverages.

With the attention they all draw on the court, teams have thrown countless different looks at them in attempts to slow them down, specifically Embiid, who was one of the league's most dominant players this season.

"They're reading that, and they're seeing it, they know it early. They are starting to take advantage of the coverages. When they can do that without coaching, you know your team has made a big step," said Rivers Friday.

These two playoff games are a prime example of the selflessness between them. The trio has no issues stepping up and stepping back for one another. They only care about winning games.

In Game 1, Harris was the hot hand in the first half, and then Embiid in the second. Simmons had no issues taking a backseat in the scoring department and focused his energy on the glass and playmaking.

After Embiid saw how air-tight Washington was defending him in Game 2, he adjusted accordingly to aid the other two. He hung around the perimeter on offense, opening up space around the rim, resulting in Simmons going off for 22 points in the win.

This collectiveness has allowed them all to play at a high level. The big three is averaging just under 70 points per game so far in the postseason.

The Sixers' big three has fully grasped sacrificing for the good of the team. Winning is all that matters, and they have done whatever it takes to do so this season.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.