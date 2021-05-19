Rivers Talks Value Of Sixers Veterans In The Postseason

It may get overlooked at times because of how long they have been together, but the Sixers should still be considered a young team. With core players all 28-years-old or younger, they are just starting the scratch the surface of their prime years.

When building around a young core, bringing in good veterans is essential. That is something Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office focused on this offseason, and they knocked it out of the park.

Acquiring Danny Green and Dwight Howard in the offseason, followed by George Hill at the trade deadline, the locker room is filled with vets looking to help this young team.

One way they help is experience. In terms of playoff resumes, this is undoubtedly the winningest group of veterans Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have had around them.

The veteran trio has a combined 385 playoff games under their belt. Green has also been a part of three championship teams, and Howard has been a part of one.

They understand what it takes to win in the postseason and can help this core as they look to take the next step.

After practice on Tuesday, Doc Rivers spoke about the value of having experienced veterans in the locker room. Saying they can bring value both on and off the floor.

"On the court, obviously they've been through it. They understand the single possession mindset in the playoffs. Off the court, just being a good voice for guys. I've never put a value on it, I just know I would rather hear from somebody that knows than from somebody that doesn't know," said Rivers.

This group of vets can help stabilize the team both on the court and mentally when the pressure of the postseason begins to build.

Green, Howard, and George have already been incredibly valuable for the Sixers this season. As the postseason gets ready to begin, they are likely to become even more invaluable.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.