Rivers Thinks Sixers Missed 'Golden Opportunity' in Game 4

Early in Game 4, it looked like the Sixers were closing in on delivering one of the final blows to the Atlanta Hawks. After both teams started out shaky, the Sixers managed to go on a run and jump out to a huge lead.

When the Sixers' lead slowly approached 20, many thought they were well on their way to taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Atlanta was not ready to call it quits just yet, and managed to shift the tides.

They slowly clawed their way back in the second half and got themselves within striking distance down the stretch. By the final minute, the Hawks cut it to a one-possession game.

Even with a second-half collapse, the Sixers still found themselves with a chance to steal the win. They forced a turnover and got the ball in the final seconds down one. Joel Embiid got the ball rolling to the rim but was unable to get a shot to fall.

Atlanta followed that up by knocking down a pair of free throws to secure the win in Game 4. Now, these teams head back to Philadelphia with the series tied up at two.

During his postgame availability, Doc Rivers did not hide his frustrations. He felt the team should never have been in that predicament to have to win the game in the closing seconds.

"To me, the game should have never come to that point. We missed so many opportunities. I can't wait to watch the film, but my eyes told me that we blew a golden opportunity tonight," said Rivers.

Game 4 is a game the Sixers most certainly wish they could have back. Being up 18 at one point, they had a chance to put the Hawks away for good. A win on Monday would have meant going back on your home floor with a chance to end the series.

The Sixers do not want this series to drag on. With Embiid continuing to battle a knee injury, they need all the extra rest they can get. This series will now go to a minimum of six games.

Game 4 has come and gone. The Sixers cannot dwell on this missed opportunity. They need to focus all their energy on preparing for a decisive game 5 on Wednesday.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.