Doc Rivers Wants Tyrese Maxey to Keep Attacking and Pushing Pace

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their third-straight game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. After wrapping up a perfect week last week, the 76ers have had it tough this time around as they suffered losses to the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Raptors. And all three of those losses had a similar theme as the shorthanded Sixers ran out of gas in the end.

Although the Sixers didn't collect moral victories this week, there is a lot to be encouraged about after seeing how they performed without key players on the floor. The Sixers should especially be encouraged by second-year guard Tyrese Maxey's execution as of late as he's been shining bright in his extended role this year.

Over the last three games, Maxey has averaged 39 minutes on the floor. During that time, he's put up 26 points per game and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 48-percent from the floor and 44-percent from deep.

After Thursday's matchup against Toronto, Doc Rivers revealed that he's specifically been happy about the way Maxey has been attacking defenses and getting to the basket lately. However, the young guard slowed down the pace on Thursday, forcing Rivers to light a fire back under the second-year guard.

"I just like how he's attacking," said Rivers. "I hate when he walks the ball up the floor. In his defense, he probably was tired, but pace is our friend. I thought we lost our pace, and I thought that's why we lost the game."

The Sixers dropped Thursday's game to Toronto, losing 115-109. After the game, Tyrese Maxey recalled the moment when Rivers told him to keep attacking and agreed that he needs to keep his foot on the gas -- especially in crunch time.

"As soon as he said it, I agreed with him," said Maxey. "We had to get stops first, and once we got stops, we got out in transition, and we had a chance. I just try to do what he asks me to do. Honestly, I really do appreciate him and coach Sam (Cassell) and the entire coaching staff for really helping me with this process, and I just try to give it my all. Pushing the pace helped us get back in the game at the end. We got stops, we ran, we advanced the ball, and guys scored and finished in transition."

While the Sixers haven't been able to complete the last three games with a victory, they'll have a chance to pick up a win on Saturday as they are set to take on the Indiana Pacers to kick off a difficult road trip. Maxey might have another lengthy shift ahead of him, but the young guard is more than likely prepared to attack and push the pace for the Sixers on Saturday as they want to pick up their first win of the week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.