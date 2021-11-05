Rivers Offers Update on Isaiah Joe After Entering Health and Safety Protocol

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a tough week in terms of health. When the Sixers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, the veteran forward Tobias Harris was surprised to find out he couldn't play less than an hour before tip-off as he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Harris, who is reportedly fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus. Two nights later, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that the veteran power forward not only tested positive for COVID, but he's also symptomatic.

"He's doing okay, but not great, honestly," Rivers said on Wednesday night before the Chicago Bulls matchup. "You know, that's the most I'm going to say about it. It hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this, and they are mad like, 'What the hell, I'm fine?' Tobias is not in that category right now. I could tell you that."

Harris was the first Sixer to get entered into the health and safety protocol this season on Monday, but he's not the only one at this point. As the Sixers traveled to Detroit on Wednesday night following a win over the Bulls, they visited the Pistons to complete their back-to-back set of games on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Sixers found out that their second-year guard Isaiah Joe would have to enter the health and safety protocol, and he was expectedly ruled out for Thursday's game. A couple of hours before the matchup, Doc Rivers offered a health update on the young sharpshooter.

“He’s doing good,” said Rivers before the game, according to Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire. “It’s only his first day so I wouldn’t know yet, but he’s doing ok."

Once Joe reportedly returned a positive test, the entire Sixers roster had to get tested on Thursday before the game. Fortunately, all results came back negative and the Sixers made it through Thursday's game without another player getting entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.