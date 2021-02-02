Doc Rivers Offers Update on Joel Embiid Ahead of Hornets Game

Joel Embiid's back has been bothering him lately. Last Sunday, the big man was listed as questionable for the second-straight game against the Detroit Pistons due to back tightness. When last Monday rolled around, the Sixers ruled Embiid out.

His setback didn't keep him off the floor for last Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, though. However, playing in that game caused Embiid to suffer a bit of a setback as he ended up taking a hard fall as he was fouled while attempting a dunk.

After last Wednesday's game, Embiid admitted his back was bothering him even more as a result of the fall. But it wasn't enough to keep him off the court this past Friday night. In the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Embiid logged 27 minutes on a stiff back.

Although he didn't suffer any setbacks during the matchup, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed on Sunday that Embiid was still sore from Wednesday's fall. "I don't know if he took a step backward," Rivers said on Sunday. "It's still sore from the fall. He played through it the other night. [His absence is] not maintenance, but it's not something that I can see that's going to take a while."

On Monday, the Sixers traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, as they're set to play the Hornets on Wednesday. With a practice scheduled for Tuesday morning, the Sixers big man Joel Embiid was present -- and his head coach offered an update on his status.

"Joel practiced [on Tuesday]," Rivers revealed. "He looked fine. . . Looked good. As long as there are no setbacks -- that's the problem anything the next day is really the telltale sign. It's how you feel the next day."

Rivers can't say for sure if Embiid will play in Wednesday's game or not. Based on his update, Embiid and the medical staff will likely wait until after the game-day shootaround before deciding whether he will play or not against the Hornets on Wednesday night.

