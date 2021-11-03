Doc Rivers Offers Update on Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers anticipated having Tobias Harris in the starting lineup on Monday night as they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, the veteran forward found out not too long after he concluded warmups that he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

At that point, Harris was ruled out for the Sixers roughly 40 minutes prior to tip-off on Monday. After the shorthanded Sixers defeated the Blazers, Philly's head coach Doc Rivers didn't have a detailed update regarding Harris at the time.

"I don't even know yet exactly," said Rivers after the game on Monday when asked whether Harris had a timetable for return or not. "Honestly, it happened right before. We just met as coaches [and talked about] who to start, and I have yet to talk to Tobias. I'm gonna do that right after this and figure out what's going on."

Harris was ruled out for Philly's matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Not too long after Harris' status for Wednesday's game was revealed, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Harris tested positive for COVID-19. Although he is vaccinated, the veteran forward is symptomatic and expected to be out for at least ten days.

Before Philly's Wednesday night matchup against the Bulls, Doc Rivers addressed the media for his pregame press conference. When asked about Harris' well-being, Rivers revealed that the starting forward isn't feeling great.

"He's doing okay, but not great, honestly," Rivers said. "You know, that's the most I'm going to say about it. It hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this, and they are mad like, 'What the hell, I'm fine?' Tobias is not in that category right now. I could tell you that."

Harris will miss at least the next seven games for the Sixers during his ten-day absence. Whether he'll return in time for the November 16th matchup against the Utah Jazz or not is currently unclear.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.