Doc Rivers Wants Sixers to Shake Habit of Foul-Hunting Before Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers have two stars who not only know how to score at a high rate, but they know how to generate points by getting to the free-throw line consistently.

While getting fouled consistently and knocking down free throws at a high rate certainly isn't a negative quality for Joel Embiid and James Harden, the two superstars often form the habit of relying on getting to the line.

When the whistles are going -- it's a great thing for the Sixers. However, when the referees remain silent, more often than not, Embiid and Harden might not be able to shake the habit of hunting for fouls, which sometimes leads to wasted possessions.

After Sunday night's loss to the Phoenix Suns, Sixers guard James Harden mentioned that part of his struggles in that game specifically could be related to some fouls that didn't get called.

While Doc Rivers agreed there were some missed calls, he also acknowledged that some questionable no-calls weren't fouls. Either way, as the NBA Playoffs inch closer, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers understands that defenses will have the opportunity to get away with more, making it more difficult for Embiid and Harden to get to the line.

Therefore, Rivers wants the Sixers to focus on scoring without relying on potentially getting to the line.

"I thought some of those were fouls, some of them were not," Rivers said after Sunday's loss. "I think we, as a team, have to adjust to; they may call some now in the regular season, but as it gets closer, you know those fouls are going away anyway. So, we have to go to score every time."

The Sixers have eight games to adjust before they reach the playoffs next month. While Sunday's loss was disappointing, considering the Sixers dropped a double-digit lead and failed to execute down the stretch, they are still in good shape for the postseason -- they just have to continue working on improving their on-court chemistry and ironing out a few wrinkles.

