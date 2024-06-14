Draymond Green Reacts to Sixers Star Joel Embiid NBA Finals Post
Even though he wasn't playing in the game, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was one of the major talking points of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. As the Boston Celtics were getting ready to take a commanding 3-0 lead, the former MVP reflected on one of their key moves of the offseason.
After the Milwaukee Bucks traded away Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, the Celtics swooped in and acquired the former All-Star. With him being such a key part of their success this season, Embiid wonders if Milwaukee gave Boston the championship by moving on from him last offseason.
Among the people to share their thoughts on this post was Draymond Green. While on his podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward agreed that the Bucks trading Holiday helped the Celtics in the long run.
"The answer to Joel's question is yes," Green said. "I just think even in that trade like, you got to find or do all you can to like keep Jrue."
Holiday isn't putting up the All-Star-level numbers he's done in the past, but his two-way play has helped Boston dominate the competition this season. Along with being named to an All-Defense team, he helps fills the holes alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the other end.
During the regular season, Holiday averaged 12.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.8 APG while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. His production has stayed around the same in the postseason, though he had a breakout performance in Game 2 of the finals. Holiday erupted for 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three assists.
As most know, Holiday began his NBA journey in Philly. He spent the first four years of his career with the Sixers after being drafted 17th overall in 2009. Holiday's tenure came to an end on draft night 2013 when he was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans for the pick that became Nerlens Noel.