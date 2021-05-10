Dwight Howard Building Relationship With George Hill

Since arriving in Philadelphia, George Hill has continued to acclimate himself nicely. Although it took some time for him to take the floor, he instantly made his presence known off the court.

Doc Rivers has said that the young players gravitated towards Hill upon his arrival, looking to learn from the veteran guard. He has become another good veteran to help build a better culture for the Sixers this season.

Now that he has healed from a thumb injury, the focus has shifted to getting Hill comfortable on the floor. With each passing game, Hill has become more acclimated to playing alongside his new teammates.

One player Hill is seen talking with a lot is Dwight Howard. After Saturday's win over the Pistons, Howard dove into some of the things he and Hill discuss during games.

"Our conversations are always about how we can improve as basketball players. Me and George [Hill] have been playing for a very long time, so we understand the game. We know that we're playing alongside guys who are really just starting to blossom and open up as players. For us, it's just trying to find ways to communicate to them effectively on how to just make each other better," said Howard.

Some of the on-court things they discuss are proper spacing and their timing in the pick-and-roll. Howard also mentioned that he and Hill focus on getting Shake Milton better offensive looks.

Being two guys who have been around the league for some time now, it's not shocking the two gravitated towards each other. As two experienced vets, they are looked upon to stabilize the second unit.

Hearing Howard talk about focusing on other player's games, along with their own, speaks volumes to the benefit of having good veterans. They understand that if this team is going to be good, contribution needs to come from all around.

These final games are a perfect opportunity to smooth out their pick-and-roll play before the playoffs. Being on the same page will be crucial as both of them are locks in the playoff rotation.

