Howard Tells Morey He's Ready to 'Bring a Chip' to Philly

Friday night's free agency opening was strange for Dwight Howard. Heading into the offseason, the veteran center expected to have several teams interested in him. Howard intended to hear every team out. Ultimately, though, the veteran center believed he'd be back with the Los Angeles Lakers.

There was a hypothetical deal on the table for the big man. Had it been offered and accepted, Howard would return to the Lakers for another season. The 34-year-old center was full prepared for that to happen -- hence the reason why he got excited and jumped the gun to the announcement via Twitter.

"I'm staying right where I belong, Laker Nation." Howard tweeted an hour into free agency. "I love ya'll. Purple and gold never gets old." Moments after hitting send on his tweet, Howard rushed to delete it. As it turns out, the Lakers' offer was nothing more than a verbal discussion regarding a possible deal.

Los Angeles' front office told Howard to wait as they needed permission from the organization's ownership to make the offer official. After sitting patient for over an hour, the big man was ready to move on. Soon enough, Dwight Howard inked a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The following day, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey took to Twitter to welcome Howard to Philly. The eight-time All-Star responded accordingly.

"Thank you [Daryl Morey]." Howard wrote. "I am very grateful for this opportunity. Let’s bring a chip to Philly." It took a while, but the 2004 first-overall pick finally collected his first NBA Championship this past season with the Lakers. Now that he knows what it takes to go all the way, Howard can bring that expertise to Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

