Dwight Howard Reacts to Sixers Signing of Paul George
Early Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers made the biggest splash of free agency thus far. After being connected him, the team signed All-Star forward Paul George to a four-year deal worth $212 million.
With this signing, the NBA now has its newest big three with George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. Given all the star-level talent on the roster, veterans have already begun flocking to Philly in hopes of competing for a championship. One former player even made his own pitch on social media.
A few hours after the news broke, Dwight Howard reacted to the Sixers signing George on X. He posted a photo of himself from his Sixers days, implying that he would like to return. The former All-Star has beeing eyeing a return to the NBA since his last stint with the LA Lakers in 2022.
Howard spent one year with the Sixers, where he served as Joel Embiid's back up. During his time with the franchise, he averaged 7.0 PPG and 8.4 RPG. Howard's time in Philly was short lived as he ended up going back to the Lakers upon hitting free agency.
Unfortunately for Howard, the Sixers have already filled the backup center spot behind Embiid. They did so by bringing in another familiar face. At the start of free agency, Daryl Morey signed Andre Drummond to a two-year deal believed to valued around $10 million.
Posts like Howard's are a good sign for the Sixers, as it proves players around the league want to play with this trio of stars. This should bode well for Morey as he continues filling out the roster this offseason.