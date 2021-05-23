Dwight Howard Says Embiid Will Be 'Different Animal' in Playoffs

After a grueling regular season, the Sixers officially begin their journey for an NBA championship. On Sunday afternoon, they kick off the first round against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

The Sixers have relied on their veterans all season, and now they will look to them more. Dwight Howard has been a leader in the locker room and is looking forward to helping this Sixers' team take the next step.

Many have said Howard is the best backup Joel Embiid has had since entering the NBA. Not only as a player but as a mentor as well. Howard understands what it's like being an elite center in the NBA and wants to help Embiid ascend to greater heights than he did.

After practice on Saturday, Howard touched on helping Embiid grow on and off the floor. He is also excited about what the MVP finalist is going to do in the postseason.

"I'm really excited for these playoffs. I think [Embiid] is really going to be assertive. Be more aggressive than he was in the regular season. I think you'll see a different animal," said Howard.

To further get his point across, Howard referenced the classic Disney movie 'The Lion King.' Saying that Embiid has grown up and it's a kid anymore.

"If he was a lion, He's coming out like Mufasa. He ain't little Simba no more. He's ready," Howard said Saturday.

During the regular season, Embiid was one of the most dominant players in the league. If his game can take another step further, the rest of the NBA is in trouble.

Howard appears to have the utmost confidence in Embiid's game continuing to reach new heights. One thing these statements say loud and clear is that he is ready both mentally and physically.

The Sixers are only going to go as far as Embiid can take them. After hearing Howard speak, he seems more than ready for the challenge.

