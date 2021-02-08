Dwight Howard Believes Super Bowl LV Inspired the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers arrived in California early enough on Sunday to get some rest and then watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Although the Sixers weren't in the same state of Super Bowl LV this season, Philly's head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that the entire team watched the highly-anticipated matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs together.

"It was pretty cool for us to be able to just sit down [and watch the game]," said Sixers veteran center Dwight Howard on Monday. "Our goal is to win a championship. Just watching the Bucs win it this year and how they played. At practice every day, you know, we use a lot of the Bucs' quotes and stuff like that about having the process and then the preparation and at the end the parade. That's something that we're striving for, to really have that parade in Philly."

Being in the NBA since 2004, Howard spent years without gaining the ultimate feeling of earning a championship parade. It wasn't until last season with the Los Angeles Lakers when Howard finally achieved the goal of becoming a champion. When the 76ers inked Howard to a one-year deal this offseason, they were looking for more than just a talented backup for Joel Embiid. They were also searching for a leader.

In less than 30 games so far, Howard has proven how valuable he is to the 76ers as he's inspired his teammates to do better and work harder. He's also preached that playing top-notch defense night in and night out will help the team win, which has been a goal for the Sixers over the last couple of years.

So, when the 76ers watched the Tampa Bay defense completely dominate the Chiefs' high-powered offense on Sunday night, Howard felt inspired as the 76ers want to have similar results against their opponents on a nightly basis.

"Just the way [the Bucs] played, they were very physical, very energetic, they didn't let the other team breathe," Howard explained. "I think the whole game; it just seemed like [the Chiefs] were frustrated at how they played defense. We want to strive to be that way where the other team is like, 'Man, every option that we try to bring up to these guys they're there, they are moving, talking, their energy is so high.' When you do that, it leaves you no choice but to win."

Doc Rivers has said all season long that the Sixers' defense will be key to their success. As long as they are getting it done on the defensive end of the floor, the offense will click. Fortunately, the 76ers have a team full of hungry defenders who smother opposing offenses consistently. As a result, the Sixers established themselves as the top team in the Eastern Conference through 24 games this year.

However, they can't get content. A sign of early success is promising, but there is still a long season ahead. They'll have to sustain their high-energy level of play on both sides of the ball with an emphasis on defense. And by the sounds of it, Super Bowl LV offered just another dose of inspiration to the thriving 76ers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_