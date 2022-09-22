The Philadelphia Eagles opened up their season two weeks ago on the road with a matchup against the Detroit Lions. After squeezing out a tough victory over Detroit, the Eagles returned home to host the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football.

Considering the Eagles’ neighbors were all off, some of Philly’s non-football-playing star athletes were in the building watching the Birds go to war with the Vikings.

On the baseball side, the Philadelphia Phillies were represented by stars such as Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins. Basketball-wise, the Philadelphia 76ers had their ten-time All-Star James Harden in the building rooting for the Eagles.

Harden was a highlight of the night on Monday. Not only was he sitting close to the action, but he received a game ball from Eagles star Darius Slay. After Slay picked off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Eagles cornerback ran over to Harden to gift him the ball.

After the game, Harden and Slay linked up in the tunnel for a brief discussion. Not too long after the game concluded, several Eagles stars expressed gratitude for the support they received from the Sixers’ star. Fletcher Cox took to Twitter to praise Harden for coming out.

Meanwhile, during his postgame press conference, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke about Harden and Bryce Harper, acknowledging their support.

“That’s Philly,” said Hurts, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Michael Barkann. “[The] support I have for the Sixers, talking to Bryce. Having that type of environment in the city — that’s a wining culture. That’s what Philly is all about.”

Hurts has made his fair share of appearances at Sixers games throughout his first two seasons on the Eagles. Now, the recently re-signed Harden is returning the favor and intends to continue supporting the Eagles throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.